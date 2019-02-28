Police raid suspected drugs den on Sheffield estate

Police discovered what they believe to be heroin and cocaine as they raided a suspected drugs den in Sheffield.

Officers swooped at the property on the Carwood estate in Burngreave last night, where they arrested two people found inside.

While police waited for council workers to board up the premises, they said a ‘steady flow of customers’ had arrived with ‘varying stories’ about why they were there.

They were all stopped and searched, and one man who was found with cocaine on him turned out to be wanted for failing to attend court last month.

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team insisted they would continue to crack down on drug supply and use despite suggestions from some people that they were ‘wasting our time’.

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “While some followers of our posts seem to think we are wasting our time dealing with people in regards to drugs, the truth is that drug possession, supply and consumption impact our communities in so many ways that it's easy to see why it is always near the top of people’s priorities when we are out there speaking to the public or receiving feedback via our regular crime surveys.

“Drugs are a major factor in other crimes such as murder, serious assault, burglary, theft, car crime, ASB and much more - all issues that affect all of our communities.

“So while ever you, our communities, are telling us how these issues are affecting you, we will continue to combat the problem from every angle with help from our partner agencies at Sheffield Council and the private housing sector.”