Police raid Sheffield house in probe into murder of dad-of-three

Another house has been raided as part of the investigation into the murder of a dad-of-three in Sheffield.

Officers searched a house in Charlotte Road, close to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, on Saturday morning as part of the probe into the fatal stabbing of Jarvin Blake, 22, earlier this month.

CRIME: Police search launched for missing Sheffield woman, aged 18

The dad-of-three, whose children are all under the age of three, was knifed in his chest when violence flared at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

POLICE: Sheffield man recalled to prison

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

READ MORE: Gunmen on the run after shooting in Sheffield city centre



A 23-year-old man injured during the same incident survived the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: "A warrant was executed at a property in Charlotte Road, Sheffield, as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the death of Jarvin Blake."

Earlier today, he described the murder as a 'mindless act of violence'.

The stabbing is being treated as a targeted attack.

Four men, two aged 26, one aged 25 and one 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder last week and later released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

DCI Handley added: "A 22-year-old father-of-three has lost his life due to a mindless act of violence in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday, March 8.

"Mr Blake and his friend, 23, were in the Burngreave area when a car pulled up on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, just after 3pm and a group of people got out.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could greatly assist with the investigation and I would please ask you to get in touch."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 593 of March 8.