Police raid Mexborough property, seize £1,000 worth of heroin

Police have seized £1,000 worth of heroin during a raid at a property in Mexborough.

The haul was seized on Thursday, January 3 at an address in Oliver Street, Mexborough, which followed a separate raid in Wood Street.

Police raid a property in Mexborough.

In that search, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking after the raids, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson said: “Members of the Mexborough community have told us that they feel very concerned about the level of drug-related crime that takes place locally.

“In 2018, we made it a priority to disrupt this activity and had great success. We will continue this approach in 2019 and have a range of plans in place to target those who believe they are above the law."

“Our message to them is that we know who you are, we will find you and you will be dealt with using the full force of the criminal justice system.”

DCI Wilson urged anyone living in Mexborough with concerns to report them via the local neighbourhood policing team, by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

He added: “A key focus for the Doncaster policing team is preventing organised crime by bringing offenders to justice, protecting vulnerable people and increasing community resilience to organised crime.

“We’re committed to building long-term community relationships and increasing the confidence those who live and work in the areas we serve have in us.

“We can only do this with the support of the community and look forward to working together over the next 12 months and beyond.”