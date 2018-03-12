Police raid homes across Sheffield as murder probe gathers pace

A series of police raids have been carried out in Sheffield this morning as part of an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

Police teams swooped at a number of addresses earlier this morning as the probe into the murder of Jarvin Blake, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave last Thursday afternoon, gathers pace.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed in a Sheffield suburb

The 22-year-old from Gleadless was knifed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street at 3.20pm, in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

A car pulled up and those inside jumped out and chased Jarvin and a friend before stabbing the men.

They were both rushed to hospital but Jarvin, who was a father to three children under five years old, could not be revived.

Today, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said a number of search warrants were executed in the city as the police probe into the murder gathers pace.

Forensic experts in Burngreave after a fatal stabbing last Thursday

No other details have yet been released.

Detectives and officers are also continuing to work in Burngreave in a bid to piece together what exactly happened on the day of the knife attack.

A number of statements have been obtained and CCTV footage from cameras in and around the city suburb is being examined.

DCI Handley said: "We are working on a number of hypotheses for the attack but I am pretty confident there was a reason for it, that it was not a spontaneous act.

"We are not linking it to any other homocides but we are looking at whether there were any precursor incidents to what happened.

"This is a major investigation with over 40 detectives still working on it plus uniform officers and other support. We are working closely with Sheffield officers who understand and know the communities."

He said he is keen to get 'justice' for Jarvin and his family.

"It is vital for the protection of the community that those people who use such excessive levels of violence are identified and prosecuted," DCI Handley added.

"We have to make sure that communities kept safe and that Jarvin's family, partner and children get justice.

"I am appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the events of March 8 to come forward."

He re-appealed for motorists who were in Burngreave on the day of the attack to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.