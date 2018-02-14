Police raced to busy Sheffield street after residents report 'sound of gunshots'

Have your say

A number of police cars rushed to a busy Sheffield street after terrified residents reported hearing gunshots.

Eye-witnesses said they saw around six police vehicles speed to Holme Lane in Sheffield on Wednesday, February 7, at around 6.40pm.

Police said they were responding to reports of 'what were believed to gunshots' heard on the busy Sheffield street.

However, South Yorkshire Police said that they found no evidence of a firearm being discharged after a thorough search from officers.

Two days earlier, residents reported hearing gunshots on Stradbroke Place.

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area for a number of hours while conducting investigations.

Nobody was injured during the incident and a full investigation was launched.

In January, police launched an investigation following reports shots were fired in the Wybourn area of Sheffield.

Police were called to Boundary Road following reports shots had been fired towards a vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the incident, but a white Audi has sustained damage consistent with a firearms discharge.