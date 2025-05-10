Police pursuit in Sheffield leads to arrest and drug seizure

By Ciara Healy
Published 10th May 2025, 12:25 BST
Arrest and drug seizure in Sheffield after Police pursuit.

Yesterday (Wednesday, May 7) at 9:41 PM, officers spotted a vehicle on Wulfric Road, Sheffield, believed to be linked to drug-related activity.

The driver of a grey Ford Mondeo failed to stop for officers, prompting a brief pursuit.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Silkstone Road, where a search uncovered a quantity of drugs.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and remains in custody.

