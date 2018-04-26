Police probe launched after shooting near Sheffield city centre

A police investigation has been launched into a shooting near Sheffield city centre.

The shooting happened close to Park Hill flats at around 10pm.

One resident who heard the shooting said he heard four shots being fired.

He said: "At about 10pm I heard four shots and thought straight away that it was gunfire rather than a firework.

"I heard the police helicopter hovering in the area for around an hour."

The police helicopter spent around an hour hovering above the flats and surrounding area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that an investigation is underway but no other details have yet been released.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.