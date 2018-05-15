Police probe into theft of car in Barnsley

A police probe is under way into the theft of a car in Barnsley this morning.

The white Citroen DS3, with the registration number YS65 OWY, was stolen from Pitt Street, Wombwell, between 9.15am and 9.40am.

Anyone who spots the car should call South Yorkshire Police on 999.

Those who witnessed the theft should call 101 and quote incident number 204 of May 15.