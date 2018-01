A police investigation is underway into a street robbery in Sheffield.

Gun fired at car on Sheffield estate

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was threatened by a robber on Coal Pit Lane, Stocksbridge, at 6pm on Monday and forced to hand over money.

'Cowardly' cousins jailed for Sheffield woodland shooting

No other details have been released.

Victim vanished following knife attack at Sheffield karaoke bar

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.