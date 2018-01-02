Police probe into stabbings in Sheffield bar continues

Detectives will continue with their probe today into a bar brawl in Sheffield in which five men were stabbed.

Violence flared at Crystal on Carver Street at 2.20am yesterday when revellers were celebrating the turn of the new year.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and were described as critical but stable yesterday.

Three others suffered more superficial wounds during the incident.

South Yorkshire Police chiefs issued a temporary closure notice for the bar yesterday and the case is to be discussed further at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: "The use of senseless violence in one of our city centre licensed venues is something that will not be tolerated."

Extra police patrols were carried out in the city centre yesterday in the wake of the attacks.

In November, a takeaway on the corner of Carver Street and Division Street was banned from trading at night for two months following an attack in the city centre.

Magistrates granted a 'closure order' for the Chicken Stop over police concerns about the venue following an attack which started in the takeaway and spilled out into the street.

Last April, police chiefs also closed Walkabout on Carver Street after a 28-year-old man was left fighting for life after another attack.

The bar was closed on a temporary basis but was allowed to trade again after the management agreed to a number of changes, including the installation of an enhanced CCTV system and the employment of a new door security team.

Elsewhere in the city centre, Niche nightclub on Walker Street was issued with a closure notice after four men were found stabbed on the Wicker on Saturday, December 23.

Detectives are investigating whether the attack was linked to an incident at the club earlier in the night.

The closure is to be discussed again at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 9.

In October, bosses of Area nightclub in Burgess Street, near Barker's Pool, were ordered to make 'significant changes to structures and processes’ after two men were stabbed on a night out.

One was stabbed in the back of his head and the other suffered a punctured lung.

Anyone with information about the incident at Crystal should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.