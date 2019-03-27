Have your say

A police probe into a stabbing in which a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in Sheffield is continuing today.

The teenager was attacked in Gleadless Valley at around 10.40pm on Monday.

Police officers are continuing to investigate a stabbing in which a boy, 15, was injured in Sheffield (Pic: Alana Roberts)

It has not been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police where exactly the boy was stabbed but a police cordon was in place in Raeburn Road, Herdings, yesterday, which is believed to have been connected to the incident.

Police officers also spent yesterday searching woodland and open space close to the cordon.

The injured boy remained in hospital last night and a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remained in police custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

More to follow.