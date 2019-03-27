A police probe into a stabbing in which a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in Sheffield is continuing today.
The teenager was attacked in Gleadless Valley at around 10.40pm on Monday.
COURT: Drug dealer found with £10k cannabis operation at Sheffield home set to be deported for second time
It has not been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police where exactly the boy was stabbed but a police cordon was in place in Raeburn Road, Herdings, yesterday, which is believed to have been connected to the incident.
SENTENCED: Women jailed for ‘deplorable’ attack on man during a party at his Sheffield home
Police officers also spent yesterday searching woodland and open space close to the cordon.
POLICE: Hand grenades, machetes and guns surrendered to Sheffield police
The injured boy remained in hospital last night and a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remained in police custody.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
More to follow.