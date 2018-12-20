Police probe into stabbing in Sheffield suburb continues

Have your say

A police probe into a stabbing in Sheffield is continuing today after a man was knifed by a teenager who ran off.

A 57-year-old man was attacked in Marstone Crescent, just off Baslow Road, Totley, just before 6.30pm on Friday.

An investigation is under way after a man was stabbed in Totley last Friday

CRIME: Man with links to Sheffield recalled to prison

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

POLICE: CCTV equipment stolen during supermarket raid near Sheffield

Police officers sealed off the street while enquiries were carried out at the crime scene.

COURT: South Yorkshire employee stole over £22k from phone boxes

It re-opened the following morning.

Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries and have visited businesses in the Sheffield suburb looking for CCTV footage of the attackers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation remains underway and enquiries are continuing.

“The motive around the attack will of course form part of that investigation.”