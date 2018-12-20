Police probe into stabbing in Sheffield suburb continues

A police probe into a stabbing in Sheffield is continuing today after a man was knifed by a teenager who ran off.
A 57-year-old man was attacked in Marstone Crescent, just off Baslow Road, Totley, just before 6.30pm on Friday.
CRIME: Man with links to Sheffield recalled to prison
He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
POLICE: CCTV equipment stolen during supermarket raid near Sheffield
Police officers sealed off the street while enquiries were carried out at the crime scene.
COURT: South Yorkshire employee stole over £22k from phone boxes
It re-opened the following morning.
Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries and have visited businesses in the Sheffield suburb looking for CCTV footage of the attackers.
South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation remains underway and enquiries are continuing.
“The motive around the attack will of course form part of that investigation.”