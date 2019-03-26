A police probe is continuing this morning after a woman stabbed a man in Sheffield.

Officers were called to the Wicker area of the city at 6.20pm yesterday after violence flared outside an office building close to Blonk Street.

The area was sealed off as officers carried out initial enquiries while others began searching for the attacker, who fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was ‘assaulted with a bladed weapon’ by ‘a woman unknown to him’.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury.

It has not yet been revealed whether the attacker was tracked down last night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.