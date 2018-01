Detectives investigating a shooting in a Sheffield street which left a man fighting for life have not yet charged anyone over the attack.

A 19-year-old man was shot in Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, at 5.20pm on Friday, July 21.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released pending further enquiries but nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.