Police probe into Sheffield stabbing continues

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Sheffield are continuing their enquiries today as the victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Close, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, on Tuesday night.

He was rushed to the Northern General Hospital for emergency surgery and remains there this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 6.45pm and an air ambulance was scrambled to the scene.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a 'targeted attack' but no more details have yet been provided.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.