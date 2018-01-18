Police probe into Sheffield shootings continues

A police probe into two shootings in Sheffield on the same night is continuing today.

There were two gun attacks in the city in the space of three and a half hours on Tuesday night - one in Wybourn and the other on the Manor estate - with detectives investigating the possibility that they may be linked.

At around 6.55pm on Tuesday, shots were fired towards Jigga's takeaway on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, after a dark coloured car pulled up outside.

At around 10.30pm, a silver Ford Focus C-Max pulled onto Windy House Lane at the junction with Queen Mary Road, Manor, and shots were fired at the vehicle.

Four men in the car jumped out and fled.

Detective Chief Inspector David Stopford investigating said: "At this stage so early in the investigation, we are exploring all lines of enquiry to establish if there is a definite link between the two incidents, as it cannot be ruled out."

It is not the first time guns have been fired in the Windy House Lane area of the Manor estate.

In June 2014, dad-of-two Grant Bodell, 23, was shot dead in Manor Fields Park, off Queen Mary Road.

Marvis Smith, then 30, of Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, was handed a life sentence with minimum term of 38 years after being found guilty of murder.

Brendon McFarlane, then 22, of Hyde Park Terrace, Park Hill, was given life imprisonment with a minimum term of 32 years after being found guilty of murder.

Stevin Pierre, then 25, of Waterslacks Close, Woodhouse, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Bodell had been out drinking with friend Corrie Allen on the night he was murdered.

Marvis Smith, who headed-up a drug dealing gang, was involved in a feud with Corrie Allen and the fatal shooting was a revenge attack after Allen fired a gun hours earlier.