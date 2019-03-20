Have your say

A police probe into a screwdriver attack on a man and a woman at a Tesco store in Sheffield is continuing today.

Emergency services were called to Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave, at 1.30pm yesterday following reports that a man and woman had been attacked in the store.

A man and woman were attacked with a screwdriver at the Savile Street Tesco store in Sheffield yesterday (Pic Dan Hayes)

A 58-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were taken to hospital covered in blood and it was initially thought that they had been seriously injured but it later emerged that they had escaped with superficial facial injuries.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody last night.

The supermarket was evacuated while police officers dealt with the incident yesterday afternoon.

It was then cordoned off while investigations were carried out at the crime scene.

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, praised brave Tesco staff who detained the suspect until officers arrived.

Tesco employees also provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 435 of March 19.