Police probe into Sheffield murder continues

A police probe into the murder of a man in Sheffield is continuing today.

Detectives launched an investigation yesterday following the discovery of a man's body in a house in Steven Close Chapeltown, at 12.30am.

Details of the nature of the death have not yet been released, other than that the man was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remained in police custody last night.

Police officers sealed off the house where the body was found and stood guard while forensic experts examined the crime scene for much of yesterday.

House-to-house enquiries were also carried out to help detectives piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

Residents have been warned to expect an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.