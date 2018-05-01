Police probe into repeated vandalism at house in Sheffield

A police probe is underway into repeated vandalism at a house in Sheffield.

The house on Lloyd Street, Page Hall, had a number of windows smashed overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

APPEAL: Concern for missing woman last seen in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said the house has suffered a number of similar attacks over recent weeks.

CRIME: Burglar 'tried to stab' occupant of Sheffield house before being restrained

POLICE: Man 'slashed across face' by stranger in Sheffield

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.