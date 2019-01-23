Police probe into raid at Dronfield convenience store

Have your say

A robber is being hunted by the police over a robbery at a Dronfield convenience store.

He struck at McColls on Barnes Lane at around 4.45pm on Saturday, January 19.

Derbyshire Police said the robber demanded cash from the staff before leaving in the direction of Carr Lane and then towards Stubley Lane.

It has not been revealed whether the crook was armed.

He was white, around 5ft 7ins tall and was wearing a black sleeveless body warmer, dark-coloured trousers and a khaki-coloured beanie.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone with information or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV cameras in the area.

Anyone with information should call DC Dan Appleby at Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 19*31259.