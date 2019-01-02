Police probe into New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield continues

Have your say

A police investigation into an attack in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve is continuing today.

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in an incident close to the Wagon and Horses pub and the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar at 8.25pm on Monday.

He was reportedly stabbed although the nature of his injuries have not yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was in a serious but stable condition last night.

The police cordon around the crime scene has now been removed.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.