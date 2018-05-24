Police probe into murder of Sheffield baby continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a Sheffield baby, with a man still being held on suspicion of murder last night.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday following the death of a 22-month-old baby girl at Sheffield Children's Hospital earlier that day.

The baby had been brought in by ambulance from a flat in Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, on Monday and a post mortem examination revealed she died as a result of severe head injuries.

The alarm was raised over suspicions that the baby's injuries were 'non accidental'.

Detectives were granted an additional 36 hours to interview the suspect yesterday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: "The death of a child is an undeniably harrowing and traumatic event.

"The investigation is in the very early stages and we must ensure we comprehensively conduct all enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances and facts in this case."

Anyone with concerns or information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 356 of May 21.