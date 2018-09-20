Police probe into murder of Barnsley man two weeks ago today continues

Detectives are still trying to solve the murder of a Barnsley man killed two weeks ago today.

Gary Dean, aged 48, was found dead in woodland behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail, Silkstone Common, Barnsley, at around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 6.

A post mortem examination revealed he had been subjected to a ‘significant assault’.

A 40-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The man was held on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police officers are due to return to the murder scene today.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 628 of September 6.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.