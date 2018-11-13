Police probe into Meadowhall stabbing continues

Have your say

A police probe into a stabbing outside Meadowhall last night is continuing this morning.

A 16-year old boy was stabbed near to the taxi rank, in the car park outside Next at 7.20pm.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and the boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

They are not believed to be life threatening.

There was a heavy police presence at Meadowhall in the aftermath of the attack.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses should call 101 and quote incident number 809 of November 12.