A police probe into a fatal collision in Sheffield is still under way as detectives piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Samantha Duxbury, aged 31, died after she was struck by a black Subara WRX STi which was travelling along Langsett Road, towards Hillsborough, at around 8.30pm on Friday, January 11.

Samantha Duxbury

Ms Duxbury, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene.

The collision occurred at the junction with Normandale Road.

A 51-year-old man - not the driver of the car – was arrested on suspicion of murder before being released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 817 of January 11.