Police probe into disappearance of Doncaster schoolgirl

An investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a Doncaster schoolgirl.

Sasha Wallis, aged 15, was last seen in the Broad Lane area of Sykehouse, Doncaster, this morning and there are said to be concerns for her welfare.

Sasha Wallis

Sasha is white, of a petite build, around 5ft tall and has long, dark blonde hair.

She is believed to be wearing a black hooded top and bottoms.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 162 of September 7.