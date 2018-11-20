Police probe into Cineworld attack in Sheffield continues

Have your say

A police probe into an attack in which three boys were threatened with a hammer, punched and throttled at Cineworld is continuing today.

The boys – two aged 13 and one aged 14 – were waiting to watch a film when they were confronted by a man with a hammer on Sunday afternoon.

Violence flared at Cineworld on Sunday afternoon

The teenagers told police officers that the man was sat in the row in front of them in the cinema and turned round and accused one of them of filming him on a mobile phone.

The accused boy told the man he had simply been responding to a text message and claims the man then demanded his phone and threatened him with violence.

During the incident the man punched one of the boys and throttled another.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage from in and around the cinema and Valley Centertainment complex in a bid to identify the culprit.

In September, violence flared outside Cineworld and 22-year-old Fahim Hersi, from Broomhall, was stabbed to death.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed but survived.

Nobody has yet been charged over the incident.

Anyone in screen 8 at 5.25pm on Sunday should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 751 of November 18.