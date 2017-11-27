Police probe into attempted Rotherham bank raid continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate an attempted bank raid and kidnap in Rotherham.

An attempt was made to steal cash from Barclays Bank in the Stag area of Rotherham on Tuesday, November 21.

Shortly beforehand there was an alleged kidnap in Wickersley.

Michael Edward Dunphy, aged 45, of Barton Close, Worsley, Greater Manchester, has been charged with four counts of kidnap and one count of attempted robbery and is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 12.

A 37-year-old woman, 36-year-old man and 22-year-old man were arrested last week and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “This is very much an ongoing investigation and we are continuing to follow up enquiries into these incidents which we believe were targeted.

“I’d like to thank the public for their response and cooperation during this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.