Police probe into attack on man in Doncaster street

A police probe is underway into an attack on a man in Doncaster.

The 43-year-old was assaulted in Bankwood Crescent, Rossington, on Monday.

Police officers investigating the incident remained at the scene of the attack yesterday.

House to house enquiries have been carried out.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 878 of October 30.