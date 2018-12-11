Police probe into arson attack at Sheffield depot

Have your say

A police search is under way for a man who tried to throw a flammable object at people at a depot in Sheffield.

The man, said to be 46-year-old, struck at a depot on Olive Grove Road, Heeley, at around 6pm.

Olive Grove Road, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the man was known to those he targeted.

He is believed to have suffered ‘superficial injuries’ in the incident and fled before police officers and firefighters arrived.

Nobody else was harmed.

A police helicopter was deployed in the wake of the incident to try to locate the culprit but he has not yet been tracked down.

Bus company First South Yorkshire and Sheffield City Council both have depots on Olive Grove Road but the exact location of the arson attack has not yet been revealed by South Yorkshire Police.

Detective Constable Newman Holt said: “Those involved in this incident are all thought to have known each other and we are actively looking to speak to the man involved.

“He is thought to have suffered injuries as a result of the incident and it’s really important that we find him, to ensure his welfare, and speak to him about what happened.

“I’d urge anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 646 of December 10.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously on 0800 555111.