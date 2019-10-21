Police probe continues into fatal crash which closed M1 in South Yorkshire for hours
A police probe into a fatal collision which led to the closure of the M1 in South Yorkshire for around 17 hours is continuing today.
A 25-year-old man, who has not yet been named, died in a collision on the northbound M1, between junctions 35A for Chapeltown and 36 for Tankersley, just before midnight on Friday.
Emergency services were called out after a black Mercedes CLA was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the third lane of the carriageway.
LATEST: Man and woman wanted by South Yorkshire Police after man is seriously injured in taxi rank assault
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both sides of the carriageway were closed for most of Saturday for investigative work to be carried out at the crash scene, with the M1 not fully re-open until around 5pm.
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,011 of the October 18.