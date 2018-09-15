Police plea to trace motorbike stolen in Sheffield 

Police in Sheffield have urged people to be on the look out for a motorbike stolen from Victoria Quays.

Officers believe it could be involved in bike crime in the city centre and are keen to track it down.

The bike’s registration is CB500 EO02KBV.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

