Police patrols stepped up after stabbings at Sheffield bar

Extra police patrols will be carried out in Sheffield city centre tonight after five men were stabbed in a bar in the early hours.

South Yorkshire Police closed Crystal on Carver Street for 24 hours today following the knife attack at 2.20am.

The case is to be discussed at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Sheffield Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “The closure order has been authorised as a result of this morning’s altercation.

“We have reviewed the incident and surrounding circumstances and we believe that to protect the public, the closure order is necessary.

“The use of senseless violence in one of our city centre licensed venues is something that will not be tolerated.

“We will work tirelessly to catch those responsible and South Yorkshire Police is determined to ensure these issues are proactively and effectively tackled.”

Chf Supt Morley added: "I can reassure members of the public that their safety is our priority and this remains at the forefront of all the work that we do."