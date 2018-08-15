Police patrols stepped up after knife attack in Sheffield

Police officers have been drafted in to patrol the streets of a Sheffield suburb after a man was stabbed last night.

South Yorkshire Police said there will be an 'increased police presence' in and around Langsett today after a man was left fighting for life in a knife attack.

The force said the 21-year-old was stabbed in Langsett Close, Langsett, during an 'altercation'.

He was rushed to the Northern General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery last night.



The man remains in intensive care this morning.