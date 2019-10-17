Police patrols stepped up after spate of suspicious incidents in Sheffield

Police patrols have been stepped up in part of Sheffield following a series of suspicious incidents.

Officers investigating the incidents in Stradbroke and Handsworth believe they could be linked.

On Monday, October 14, a man followed woman and child along Stradbroke Road as she walked her daughter to school.

Stradbroke Road, Sheffield

In the third call the man was accused of exposing himself to passers-by.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This series of incidents are under investigation and there are additional patrols planned for the local area to provide reassurance and a visible policing presence.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 665 of October 15.