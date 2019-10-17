Police patrols stepped up after spate of suspicious incidents in Sheffield
Police patrols have been stepped up in part of Sheffield following a series of suspicious incidents.
Officers investigating the incidents in Stradbroke and Handsworth believe they could be linked.
On Monday, October 14, a man followed woman and child along Stradbroke Road as she walked her daughter to school.
In the third call the man was accused of exposing himself to passers-by.
South Yorkshire Police said: “This series of incidents are under investigation and there are additional patrols planned for the local area to provide reassurance and a visible policing presence.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 665 of October 15.