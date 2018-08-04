Police patrols in Sheffield park after complaints of anti-social behaviour

Have your say

Police patrols will be stepped up in Sheffield park this weekend following complaints of anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police has received reports of people causing anti-social behaviour in and around Ecclesfield Park, in Ecclesfield.

Police Community Support Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols across the weekend.

Park users are urged to report criminal damage, anti-social behaviour, graffiti, fly tipping and dog fouling to the authorities.

