Police officers praised for tackling gun and knife crime in Sheffield

A police chief in Sheffield has praised the officers involved in tackling gun and knife crime in the city.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, heaped praise on the officers in a review of policing in the city last year.

Chf Supt Morley said tackling armed criminality had been a 'focus' for South Yorkshire Police in 2017 in a bid to identify 'dangerous individuals' who carry guns and knives.

And he said a weapons surrender scheme, aimed at reducing the number of guns and knives on the streets, had proved a huge success.

He said: "Armed criminality has been a real focus for our proactive policing this year across Sheffield, with dedicated officers tasked to identifying those dangerous individuals who believe it’s acceptable to carry a gun or knife to intimidate or worse, injure, another person.

“The incredibly successful weapons surrender across South Yorkshire saw hundreds of weapons and rounds of ammunition handed in at stations across the region. I have no doubt that this campaign significantly reduced the number of illegally held weapons in Sheffield and made our streets safer as a result.

“Even though the surrender has ended, our officers continue to work to progress investigations into armed criminality and organised crime, apprehending those responsible for causing fear and harm to the public.

“Much of what these officers and staff do takes place behind the scenes and is rarely publicly recognised, but it’s only right that I take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work and consistent efforts to keep Sheffield safe."

In his review of the year, he described 2017 as 'another incredibly challenging but rewarding year' for policing in Sheffield.

“From burglaries to missing people, robberies to sexual offences, thefts and disorder, officers and staff across Sheffield have been working around the clock to keep you safe and to lock up those who would seek to cause you and your loved ones harm," he said.

“Policing a city as diverse and vibrant as Sheffield, with its significant student population and bustling night-time economy, comes with its own unique policing issues and it’s fair to say that this year has not been without some challenges.

“We’ve also seen enormous results within our performance crime team and tasking teams, who have been working non-stop to tackle burglaries and robberies, issues that cause real concern in our local communities.

“Those officers and staff have worked incredibly hard to lock up prolific offenders and bring them before the courts for prosecution, which all contributes to keeping you safe in Sheffield.

“I also want to recognise our response officers, who often provide the initial response to most incidents and provide 24/7 year-round support to victims and communities affected by crime. Their contribution towards keeping you safe is significant and not to be forgotten."