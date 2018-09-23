Police officers injured as car is ‘repeatedly rammed’ during chase through Sheffield

An armed police vehicle was ‘repeatedly rammed’ during a chase through Sheffield this morning, injuring the officers inside.

Firearms officers spotted a damaged silver Mercedes this morning and attempted to stop the driver at around 5.45am, according to police.

Damage to the police car after it was rammed during a chase through Sheffield (pic: South Yorkshire Police)

Police said the driver failed to stop and went on to repeatedly ram the armed response vehicle.

Police pursued the Mercedes up towards the Gleadless area and Bochum Parkway, before the driver eventually lost control on a roundabout.

A man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and a number of other motoring offences.

The Mercedes was also damaged during the police pursuit through Sheffield (pic: South Yorkshire Police)

Police said some officers had sustained minor injuries during the chase and subsequent arrest.

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police's operational support team said: “Our colleagues from the Firearms Support Group spotted this silver Mercedes in the Sheffield area of the county. It was sporting some front end damage at the time and as such the officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a chat.

“The driver had other ideas and failed to stop. He then went on to repeatedly ram the armed response vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.

“Roads Policing TPAC units then got behind the vehicle as the pursuit continued up towards the Gleadless area and Bochum Parkway.

“The vehicle lost control on one of the roundabouts and our TPAC cars swiftly moved in, forced the car over to the verge and went on to detain the suspect to prevent the pursuit from going on any longer.”

Police added that the Mercedes had been insured and they would attempt to recoup the cost of repairing the police car through the insurer.