Police officer sexually assaulted in Sheffield while investigating attempted rape report

A female police officer was sexually assaulted and attacked with a wooden board while detaining a man in Sheffield today.

She was one of two police officers who were responding to a report of an attempted rape on Scotland Street in the city centre this morning, at 3.15am, when they came under attack.

A man allegedly struck both officers with a wooden sign, leaving one of them severely bruised, and sexually assaulted one of the officers as she attempted to arrest him.

READ MORE: Schoolgirl, aged 14, killed in crash on South Yorkshire street

The female officer was treated for injuries and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Both officers are now recovering at home following the ordeal.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our officers potentially face danger every time they respond to an incident, putting themselves in harm's way to serve and protect the communities of South Yorkshire.

READ MORE: Sheffield shooting victim set for surgery on 'smashed' jawbone

"The officers who attended this morning were faced with a dangerous and violent situation. However, they showed immense bravery in dealing with the incident.

"Our thoughts are with them and full welfare support has been put in place. We will always take a zero tolerance approach to assaults on our officers in the course of their duties."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, sexual assault and criminal damage, and he remains in police custody.

READ MORE: New £1m Sheffield cycle route is 'too dangerous to use'

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the initial incident reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 83 of April 27.