Police officer denies assaulting teenager before Sheffield Wednesday match 

A police officer has appeared in court to deny assaulting a teenager before a Sheffield Wednesday match.

Liam Stewart, aged 33, appeared before a judge at Leeds Crown Court today where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault

occasioning actual bodily harm.

Hillsborough.

Stewart, who is a constable with South Yorkshire Police, is accused of assaulting 18-year-old Louis McAndrew in the Hillsborough area on August 8 last year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has said Mr McAndrew had come into contact with the police prior to the Sheffield Wednesday v

Chesterfield League Cup fixture that evening.

The IOPC said he received hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Stewart, from Barnsley, appeared before Judge Geoffrey Marson QC to enter a plea.

He appeared in the dock dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and a dark tie, and was flanked by one security officer.

Stewart, who is balding with closely shaved hair, spoke only to give his date of birth and his nationality as British.

Judge Marson told the officer he will go on trial in Leeds on April 23 but will appear in court for a further hearing on February 18.

The judge granted Stewart conditional bail.