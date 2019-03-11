Police officers in Doncaster are offering a knife collection service this week for those wanting to hand weapons in to prevent them falling into the wrong hands.

The offer has been made as part of Operation Sceptre – a week-long crackdown on knife crime in South Yorkshire as part of a national campaign.

The Doncaster East neighbourhood police team said knife amnesty bins have been used in the past but this year officers from the town will personally collect any weapons to avoid people having to carry them in public to get to a police station.

Sheffield Council and St Ledger Homes staff will also help with the safe disposal of knives.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “In the past we have had knife amnesty bins, where you can deposit any unwanted weapons.

“This week, Doncaster has decided to run a knife collection service. If you have any unwanted knives or weapons that you don't know what else to do with, and don't want to walk the streets with in order to take to a police station, get in touch and we will collect and dispose of it for you.

“Our partners at Doncaster Council and St Ledger Homes are also aware of this and can also assist in safe disposal of any weapons.”