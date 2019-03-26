Have your say

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Sheffield are now looking for two attackers.

A 20-year-old man suffered serious slash wounds to his arm in an attack on North Bank, close to the Wicker, at around 6.20pm last night.

A man suffered serious slash wounds to his arm during an attack in a Sheffield street (Pic: Dan Hayes)

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said a woman was being hunted over the incident.

Today, the force said ‘two people’ were involved in the assault and they both fled the scene and remain at large.

The weapon used was recovered by police officers at the scene of the attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.