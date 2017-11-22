Police net over 100 weapons during South Yorkshire amnesty

A South Yorkshire Police weapons amnesty has so far netted 139 weapons.

The potentially lethal weapons have included 17 air rifles, 13 air pistols, 10 handguns, 57 knives, 12 swords and over 500 rounds of ammunition.

Police are appealing for those with weapons in their possession to hand them in. There are still four days left for South Yorkshire residents to safely dispose of any unwanted or illegal firearms, ammunition and knives.

Those handing them in will not face prosecution for possessing a weapon - an offence which ordinarily carries a minimum five-year sentence for a gun and up to four-years for a knife.

However, they will be forensically examined and if they are found to have been used in previous criminality, an investigation will be launched.

Armed Criminality lead for South Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said: “Weapons do not recognise boundaries, which makes the surrender this month an ideal opportunity for people to anonymously hand in any guns, ammunition, knives and bladed articles.

“While we know individuals already involved in criminality will be unlikely to hand in any weapons, there will be people who will have been passed down an antique firearm by a family member, or have items such as samurai swords that may have previously been used for decoration in the home, and they are now no longer wanted.

“The surrender provides the perfect opportunity to safely dispose of these weapons and to prevent them from ending up on the streets and falling into criminals hands, which only brings destruction and devastation to our communities.”

Det Supt Jennings added: “While South Yorkshire has seen an increase in the possession and use of weapons, as is the picture nationally, there are a vast array of both overt and covert operations already in progress across our county.

“I want to make it very clear that the use of weapons in South Yorkshire will not be tolerated and I’d urge you to please think of the life changing consequences just carrying a weapon can have.

“I would strongly encourage people to please take advantage of the surrender and hand in any weapon that is unwanted or illegally owned; every gun and knife given up is one less that can end up in criminal circulation, and can potentially save a life.”

Weapons can be handed in at:

• Snig Hill Police Station. Snig Hill, Sheffield, S3 8LY

• Ecclesfield Police Station. 321 The Common, Ecclesfield, S35 9WL

• Rotherham Police Station. Main Street, Rotherham, S60 1QY

• Doncaster Police Station. College Road Doncaster DN1 3HX

• Barnsley Police Station. Churchfield Barnsley S70 2DL

• Mossway Police Station. Mossway, Sheffield S20 7XX