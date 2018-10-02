Police negotiators called to incident on Sheffield city centre roof

Police negotiators were called to an incident in Sheffield city centre following concerns about the safety of somebody on the roof of a building.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at the Salvation Army hostel on Charter Row at around 11pm yesterday.

There were concerns after somebody climbed onto the roof.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were alerted to the incident and spent around four hours at the scene.

Specialist police negotiators talked the person on the roof down at around 2.50am.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.