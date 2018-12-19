Police name two women killed in horror Woodhead Pass crash

Have your say

Two women killed in a horror crash on the Woodhead Pass have been named by South Yorkshire Police today.

Students Philippa Bertram, aged 20, from Darlington and 22-year-old Rebecca Ward, from Worcester, died in a collision on the A628 at Dunford Bridge, near Barnsley.

L-R:Philippa Bertram and Rebecca Ward

The Nottingham Trent University students were travelling in a white Fiat 500 which was involved in a collision with a blue Mini Cooper at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 15.

Another woman also in the car at the time of the crash was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

A man and woman in the Mini Cooper escaped without serious injuries.

A tribute issued by Philippa’s today, reads: “Our precious daughter Philippa has been suddenly taken from us.

“She was our world and our joy and we were so proud of her, but our lives have been shattered by what has happened.”

A statement issue by Rebecca’s family reads: “Becky was a beautiful girl both inside and out who enjoyed life to the full.

“She was in her final year at Nottingham Trent University.

“Becky will be greatly missed by her family, boyfriend and many friends.”