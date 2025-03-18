A 40-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield has today been named by police, as an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with the incident airs nationwide on Crimewatch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Gleadless Road, Gleadless on the evening of Thursday, October 24, 2024, with South Yorkshire Police called in connection with the incident at 8.32pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Upon officers’ arrival, a 40-year-old man, now identified as Damian Wojtulewicz was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the vehicle’s whereabouts, police are also appealing for the whereabouts of 34 year-old Kielan Whinfrey (pictured inset) in connection to the collision. A force spokesperson said: "We believe Whinfrey knows he is wanted and is actively evading police." | Errol Edwards/submit

The driver fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf and officers immediately appealed for the public’s help to trace the car and driver involved.”

They continued: “Officers from our serious collisions team who are continuing to investigate a fatal hit and run in Gleadless area of Sheffield last year, are today featuring live on national Crimewatch at 10.45am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the national appeal going to air, police say they are urging members of Sheffield communities and those located across the country to come forward with any information you believe can assist them.

Sergeant of the Serious Collisions Unit, John Taylor said: “We are committed to finding the person responsible for killing Damian and ensuring justice for him and his family is served.

Read More Daniel Wade: Sheffield man appears at court charged over crash which caused death of dog

“We know that following the collision the driver fled the scene towards the S12 Intake, Normanton Hill area and that the car would have had extensive damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the cars damage, we know it wouldn’t have been able to travel far and we do believe it still to be in the South Yorkshire area, unless it has been moved in transit.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its frontend.

“I am urging you to be vigilant, if you have seen a damaged vehicle matching the description anywhere, please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man has died; his family and friends have lost their loved one. We will not stop until we find those responsible.

“If you have any information about those involved, please contact us or share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

In addition to the vehicle’s whereabouts, police are also appealing for the whereabouts of 34 year-old Kielan Whinfrey in connection to the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “We believe Whinfrey knows he is wanted and is actively evading police.

Read More John Burniston: Sheffield man who performed sex act on woman in public admits outraging public decency charge

“If you see Whinfrey, please do not approach him, but instead call us on 999.

“If you believe you can help in anyway, with our investigation or locating Whinfrey please contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 979 of October 24, 2024.”

Information can be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.