Police mount search for Barnsley boy, Kailem, missing for more than 24 hours
Kailem, who is 14, was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barnsley at around 8.20am yesterday morning (March 26).
He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and is thought to be wearing a plain black jacket, black jogging bottoms and maroon or burgundy trainers.
He is known to frequent Hoyland, Jump and Barnsley town centre.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare and are asking the public for any information which may be able to help identify where he may be.
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 - quoting incident number 319 of March 26, 2025 - or make a report online at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.