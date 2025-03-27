Police mount search for Barnsley boy, Kailem, missing for more than 24 hours

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a teenager who went missing yesterday morning.

Kailem, who is 14, was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barnsley at around 8.20am yesterday morning (March 26).

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and is thought to be wearing a plain black jacket, black jogging bottoms and maroon or burgundy trainers.

Kailem has been missing for over 24 hours. | South Yorkshire Police

He is known to frequent Hoyland, Jump and Barnsley town centre.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare and are asking the public for any information which may be able to help identify where he may be.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 - quoting incident number 319 of March 26, 2025 - or make a report online at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.

