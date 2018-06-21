Police make fresh appeal as concern grows over missing Sheffield man

Police have this evening issued a fresh appeal in the search for a Sheffield man who has now been missing for over 24 hours.

Roy Rodgers was last seen yesterday evening at around 5.45pm on Ashdell Road, near the junction with Glossop Road, in Broomhill.

The 70-year-old is believed to have been heading towards the city centre and police want to hear from anyone who may have been driving in this area and seen him at around this time.

He was reported missing yesterday after he disappeared from his home address just off Fulwood Road in the Summerfields area that morning.

Mr Rodgers, who is very active and is known to enjoy going out for walks, particularly in places such as Sheffield Botanical Gardens, is believed to be wearing a blue top, grey shorts and walking style shoes.

Police have been conducting enquiries, reviewing CCTV footage and appealing for information since he was reported missing.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, who is leading the search, said: "We have been conducting a number of enquires to find Roy, who we are growing increasingly concerned for.

"It has been almost 24 hours since we had a possible sighting of Roy near to Glossop Road and I would urge businesses with CCTV and drivers from the area with dash cam footage, to please check this and contact us if they saw Roy.

"Glossop Road will have been busy with members of the public and commuters at around 5.45pm and anyone with any information that may be able to assist with our enquiries is asked to get in touch."

Anyone who has seen Mr Rogers or has any information regarding his possible whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 968 of June 20.