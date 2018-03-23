Police make another arrest as war memorial trees are felled in Sheffield

Police have made another arrest at a site of tree-felling in Sheffield.

Officers at the site of tree-work on Heathfield Road in Frecheville arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing the execution of the Act, under section 303 of the Highways Act 1980.

This is the third arrest in six days as tree campaigners protested against the felling of two memorial trees planted to remember fallen soldiers.

Sheffield Council claimed the trees were diseased and had to be removed.

Following the arrests made on Thursday on Chatsworth Road, in Dore, a 56-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of obstructing the execution of the Act under section 303 of the Highways Act 1980, was released under investigation.

A 53-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of Obstructing a Constable under section 89 of the Police Act 1996 agreed to restorative justice and the matter has now been finalised.