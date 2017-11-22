Police left shocked after discovering just how overweight this van in Sheffield was

Police were shocked to discover an 'overweight' van parked in Sheffield which eventually weighed in at a massive six tonnes.

South Yorkshire Police said they spotted the 'little blue number' parked on Gleadless Road on Tuesday, looking a little overweight.

Contents of the van (s)

When officers took the van to the weigh bridge, they were shocked to discover it had a reading of almost six tonnes.

For a 3.5 tonne van, the total weight of the van, including the driver, passengers, fuel and load itself, must not exceed this weight limit.

Therefore, if a 3.5-tonnne van weighs two tonnes, the maximum cargo allowable, including the driver, will be 1.5 tonnes.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We know some people might get upset when we say they look over weight but one of our team spotted this little blue number today.

"We took it to the weigh bridge and got a reading of almost 6 tons.

"Driver has been reported due to it's condition and will be summoned to court very soon."